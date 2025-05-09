Grand Rapids Catholic school celebrates election of new pope

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The excitement at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School in Grand Rapids was tangible as students and staff celebrated the election of Pope Leo XIV with a party. Born Robert Prevost, the newly elected pope has close ties to West Michigan.

"I think it's very cool that he is from Chicago and that's kind of near us and how he's the first American Pope," said 12-year-old Madeline Schuring at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School Thursday.

Schuring was just one of dozens of students cheering as St. Thomas staff released white smoke in celebration of the new pope.

"This makes me feel really good," said 10-year-old St. Thomas student, Henry Vuehler.

Photo Courtesy of the Midwest Augustinian Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel Undated picture of Robert Prevost.

"I'm so pleased at the selection. I'm so pleased that he has roots here," Father Jim Chelich said, who's been at St. Thomas for the past three decades.

According to Laketown Township public information officer, Jim Hayden, Pope Leo XIV spent his high school years at St. Augustine Seminary High School, which is now the Felt Estate in Laketown Township. He graduated in 1973.

"I think that's really cool. And like crazy, how it's so close," said 13-year-old Cecilia Perdue, a student at St. Thomas.

Before he was Pope Leo XIV, he spent the majority of his time in Peru, working as a teacher, missionary, and parish priest.

"His pastoring was in South America, and he has a world view, and he also has an understanding of how to address the mechanisms of the governance of the church, to foster unity and cooperation and collaboration throughout the world," Father Chelich added.

Photo Courtesy of the Midwest Augustinian Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel Undated picture of Robert Prevost with Pope John Paul II.

St. Thomas Catholic School junior high choir director, Kathy Proulx, has her own ties to the newly elected pope.

"His connection to Peru is personal for me, since I did a little bit of mission work there," Proulx said. "A good friend of mine spent 60 plus years doing mission work, and knows him, so she's very excited, and I can get more insights about him through her."

Students and teachers are looking forward to this exciting next chapter, and the possibilities that may come with it.

"The basilica downtown, we literally have a basilica where the pope could come and preside over Mass. And the thought of that is absolutely overwhelming," said fourth and fifth-grade teacher, Amy Zakrajsek.

