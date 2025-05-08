Newly elected Pope Leo XIV has ties to West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost, once attended and graduated from minor seminary school in West Michigan, the Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo confirmed to FOX17.

The diocese said he graduated in 1973 after spending his high school years along Lake Michigan. The exact school he attended is still be researched.

Pope Leo XIV, 69, was elected on Thursday on the second day of the conclave, replacing Pope Francis.

Prior to becoming pope, Leo XIV was declared a cardinal under Pope Francis and was tasked to be the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

He joined the Order of Saint Augustine in 1977 and took his solemn vows in 1981. After studying in Rome, he spent many years in Peru as a missionary and later served as regional superior of the Augustinian order there.

National News Who is Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first American pope? AP via Scripps News Group

He has extensive experience in Peru, first as a missionary and then an archbishop. He was prefect of the Vatican’s powerful dicastery for bishops, in charge of vetting nominations for bishops around the world.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Villanova University, a Master of Divinity from Catholic Theological Union, and a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube