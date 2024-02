GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fire crews are actively responding to a fire visible on the roof of the building at 1 Ionia Avenue SW in downtown Grand Rapids.

Flames and smoke were visible atop the building at 4:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.

FOX 17 could see several firefighters traversing the property in an effort to quell the flames.

Grand Rapids Brewing Company is housed on the first floor of the building.

FOX 17

It's not clear yet how the fire started, how severe it is or how much damage it has caused.

