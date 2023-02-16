Grand Rapids Boat Show motors into DeVos Place for its 78th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 78th Annual Grand Rapids Boat Show motoring into the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids for five days.

It's known as Michigan's longest-running boat show and covers over 250,000 square feet (5.74 acres) throughout the main DeVos Place exhibition halls, Steelcase Ballroom, Grand Gallery and Grand River Overlook.

This year, there are more than 400 boats from over 100 manufacturers and 35 dealers displayed side-by-side including everything aluminum fishing boats and personal watercrafts to pro-style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts, deck boats and big boats like yachts and cruisers.

Show Span

Michigan is home to more than two dozen boat manufacturers which have built and maintained the state’s rich maritime history. Among those on display at the GR Boat Show: Avalon Pontoons, Crest Pontoons, Four Winns, Glastron, Manitou Pontoons, Tahoe Pontoons, Tiara Yachts and Wellcraft.

The state ranks #3 in the nation for national marine sales at $1.5 billion in 2021 (up 16.3% from 2020), according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

Here’s a look at the Michigan numbers since 2005:



2021: $1.5 billion

2020: $1,290,151,096

2019: $1,153,141,734

2018: $1,078,374,741

2017: $984,205,651

2016: $881,992,544

2015: $786,157,142

2014: $690,708,329

2013: $609,053,445

2012: $593,865,389

2011: $422,432,844

2010: $323,235,986

2009: $304,242,005

2008: $392,386,154

2007: $476,329,790

2006: $495,140,118

2005: $ 525,545,415

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) also reports that the economic impact of boating in Michigan is $7.4 billion – including direct, indirect and induced output generated by marine manufacturers (boat and engine accessories); their suppliers, dealers and retailers; and services such as repairs and marinas, boating activities and trips, and business tax revenue (based on 2018 numbers, the latest year available). NMMA reports the combined activity supports over 1450 marine businesses and more than 31,000 direct and indirect jobs in Michigan.

For additional information, you can view the NMMA’s 2021 Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract.

Michigan boasts more miles of freshwater coastline than any other state, as well as 11,000-plus inland lakes and 36,000 miles of rivers and streams.

While you're looking at a new nautical toy, check out the antique and classic boat display from the Water Wonderland Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society, try your hand at the dive tank, and relax with tropical vibes, appetizers, and cocktails from key West Crab Shack!

Show Span

The show runs from Wednesday to Sunday. Dates and times are as follows:



Wednesday, February 15 - 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 16 - 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, February 17 - 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 18 - 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 19 - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It costs $12 adults for adults and $5 for children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

Click here to buy tickets online. You can also purchase them in-person.