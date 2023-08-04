Grand Rapids bicyclist dies after crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman has died after a crash in Wyoming overnight into Friday.

The Wyoming Police Department (WPD) says the crash happened before 1 a.m. near Division Street and Plaster Creek Boulevard.

We’re told the 39-year-old victim was riding a bicycle when she was hit by a vehicle traveling south.

She was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for critical injuries but was later pronounced dead, according to WPD.

The driver stayed at the crash scene and communicated with authorities, police say.

Alcohol and speed are not suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

WPD credits the Grand Rapids Police Department for their assistance.

Those with knowledge of the incident are asked to connect with police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

