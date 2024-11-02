GRAND RAPIDS: 1 wounded in early-morning shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person is recovering after a shooting early Saturday morning in Grand Rapids.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers were called to Southwest Andre Street near Division Avenue just before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found one victim who'd been shot in a limb who was subsequently treated and taken to the hospital.

Police haven't released any information about a possible suspect yet, and the shooting is currently being investigated.

