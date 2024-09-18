Grand jury indicts Ohio man accused of traveling to Wyoming for sex with minor

(WXMI) — An Ohio man accused of traveling to Wyoming to have sex with someone he believed was a 12-year-old girl has been indicted by a grand jury.

William George Moon was arrested March 19 after special agents say he made his way to Wyoming to confirm someone he met online wasn’t a police officer.

Moon had been in conversation with an undercover agent — who pretended to be a single mother — since January, during which court documents say he expressed a desire to have sex with the mother's 12-year-old daughter.

A grand jury has since indicted Moon on traveling with the intention of engaging in criminal sexual conduct, according to a filing with U.S. District Court.

Court documents say Moon was previously convicted for pretending to be a 14-year-old girl online for sexual purposes in 2006.

