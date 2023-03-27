GR man in custody following Plainfield Twp. home invasion, assault

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in custody following a home invasion and assault reported in Plainfield Township Friday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a 54-year-old man from Grand Rapids assaulted and bound a 65-year-old Belmont woman in her own home near Van Dam and Packer drives.

The suspect reportedly claimed he was a hit man.

Deputies say he had a gun and threatened to kill the woman. We’re told he choked her until she lost consciousness, then stole personal property before taking off.

The suspect later bought merchandise at local stores using her credit cards, according to the sheriff’s office.

Van Buren County deputies later found the suspect’s abandoned car after a statewide bulletin was posted, KCSO says.

We’re told Kent County deputies found and arrested the suspect in Ada Township Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says he faces various charges that include armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, assault with intent to harm but less than murder, unlawful imprisonment and two felony firearm violations.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube