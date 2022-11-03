GR brothers sentenced to 7 years for stealing 53 guns from Al & Bob's

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids brothers have been sentenced for stealing dozens of guns from a Byron Township gun store.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 33-year-old Joseph Woods and 28-year-old Johon Woods will spend seven years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.

We’re told they stole 53 guns from Al & Bob’s Sports on Feb. 23.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says Joseph abandoned Johon at the crime scene and took off in the getaway vehicle when authorities arrived.

Johon stole a pickup truck and crashed it into a McDonald’s across the street, authorities say. He was arrested soon after.

Joseph was arrested the next day.

“My office is focused on disrupting the escalating gun violence that is plaguing our communities,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Together with our federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners we will continue to pursue, arrest, and prosecute armed criminals and gun traffickers, like the Woods brothers.”

Federal attorneys say 32 guns remain unaccounted for. They are believed to have been sold through the black market.

