Golf course tees up for another round as housing developers push back project

WYOMING, Mich. — The Pines Golf Course was teeing up for one final round this fall; however, the Wyoming golf course says developers plan to start working on a project in 2025 instead of 2024— allowing the course to stay open for another season.

"I didn't know what to think at first, but when you see all the customers with smiles on their faces and all my employees, morale has gone up significantly over the past few weeks," The Pines Golf Course Operations Director Austin Peuler said.

The 18 holes in Wyoming had a busy summer.

"A lot of people come in for their last round. So, a lot of very happy people this last week since we found out we're going to be open," Peuler added.

After 56 years, the course announced 2023 would be its final season. Peuler says they even held an outing with current and former staff members.

"A lot of people came to visit— some people can't golf anymore. We all ate good, played good and shut the course down for the day. And were here till 11 at night just reminiscing and talking about memories," Peuler recalled. "Just makes me think of my childhood growing up here, all the friends I've made and playing out here late at night in the dark with flashlights— all kinds of good memories."

The plan to close the course comes after a decision to turn it into a housing development.

Redhawk Multifamily's website shows the plan is to build more than 600 housing units— ranging from apartments to condos and townhomes.

According to the developers, the layout also consists of 7,500 square feet of retail space, 22,000 square feet of office space and a green space.

But now, that's on hold.

"I think the developer is going to start their plans in 2025, so they are giving us the opportunity to stay open for another season," Peuler explained.

FOX 17 reached out to the developers for a comment but we haven't heard back yet.

Peuler says, until the shovels hit the ground, he'll keep enjoying the time he has left with his course.

Peuler says he doesn't know when the next season will start but he's definitely looking forward to it.

