GM Grand Rapids Operations donates $75K to local nonprofits

WYOMING, Mich. — General Motors’ Grand Rapids Operations is giving back to the community by donating tens of thousands of dollars to local charities.

Grand Rapids Operations presented a total of $75,000 to three Wyoming-area nonprofits Thursday.

The nonprofits receiving grants from GM Corporate Giving are:



Greater Wyoming Resource Alliance (The Alliance)

West Michigan Environmental Action Council (WMEAC)

The Right Place



The Alliance will put the money toward safe driving initiatives.

This includes buying a distracted and impaired driving simulator.

WMEAC plans to use the funds to support its volunteer program Teach for the Watershed, which helps local schools teach students about water contamination.

The Right Place will use the grant money to continue its efforts to expand West Michigan’s manufacturing and technology sector.

Each year, the nonprofit introduces thousands of students to business innovation careers.

"I'm proud to say that our workforce is also very generous to helping the communities so they give back not only monetarily by donating to charities but they also donate their time," Grand Rapids Operations Plant Manager Troy Comiskey said.

