Gilda's Club Lowell to relocate as historic farmhouse goes up for sale

LOWELL, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Lowell announced it’s relocating to a larger space.

The news comes before the historic “Hale House” goes up for sale, which the organization’s Grand Rapids location has shared with Senior Neighbors for more than 30 years.

We’re told community members will have a chance to own the home when it enters the housing market in a matter of weeks.

“For the past 14 years, Senior Neighbors has been so kind to us and embraced Gilda’s Lowell Clubhouse as we served community members in their beautiful farmhouse,” says Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids President Wendy Wigger. “While we leave behind the fond memories we’ve had in this home, we are excited about the new home that awaits us at First Congregational UCC of Lowell where we can grow and better support our members and the communities we serve in Kent County and beyond.”

Gilda's Club

The historic farmhouse is part of land owned by Caroline Snell beginning in 1871, passing ownership to John Look in 1877, according to Gilda’s Club. Look's son, Dexter, later owned a local pharmacy and became a five-term state representative.

The house ran in the Look family until 1938 when George and Dorothy Hale moved in, the organization adds. Both held careers in the postal department.

Then called the Hale House, it became a senior center in 1989 and was purchased one year later and leased to Senior Neighbors. Senior Neighbors bought the house in 2010.

Gilda’s Club Lowell held support groups for grief and cancer at the Hale House since 2009.

Gilda's Club

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube