Generator moves through Walker, roads closed Monday

WALKER, Mich. — On Monday, a massive generator will be taking a journey through Walker. Moving at 10 miles per hour, the generator will be making its slow but steady way through the south end of the city, resulting in some road closures.

To transport the generator, special equipment is required, Due to the size of that equipment, extra space on the roads will be necessary, say Walker police.

The generator will hit the road around 8:30 pm on Monday morning, but the route is expected to last for several hours, due to the slow speed of the transport.

The generator will enter the city on Butterworth and will head north on Wilson Avenue, before turning west on Lake Michigan Drive towards Ottawa County, its destination. Walker police advise travelers to seek alternate routes tomorrow, as the size of the generator and accompanying equipment may require all lanes to be closed on these listed roads.