Gaines Twp. drive-by shooting prompts Kentwood school to shelter in place

Posted at 3:31 PM, Nov 07, 2023
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have launched an investigation after a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

No injuries were reported but we’re told one car was hit.

The shooting prompted East Kentwood High School and the Freshman Campus to shelter in place, according to a newsletter sent to parents by Kentwood Public Schools (KPS).

KPS says the incident happened at around the school’s dismissal period. The shelter-in-place protocol was lifted shortly after police gave them the all clear.

