Funeral arrangements announced for Kent Co. Sheriff's Office deputy

Kent County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:08 AM, Nov 04, 2021
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been set for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office deputy who recently died of COVID-19.

It’ll be held at 12 p.m. Friday at City Church in Rockford, the sheriff’s office said.

Though the ceremony will be kept “somewhat small,” the sheriff’s office says community members wishing to pay their respects are welcome to gather along the procession route.

That’ll be on 10 Mile Road NE from Pederson Funeral Home to City Church.

The procession is expected to leave the funeral home at about 11:45 a.m., driving south down N. Monroe to E. Division before heading west on 10 Mile to City Church.

No procession will be held after the funeral ceremony.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office’s Records Division will be closed all day Friday to allow staff to attend the funeral.

