KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Funding for trails will be on the ballot in Plainfield Township in the upcoming primary election.

On August 4, voters in the township will decide whether to renew a millage that has supported the building of nine miles of non-motorized, public trails, including the Jupiter Trail and Rockford Trail.

If approved, the millage will continue to be levied in the form of property tax for the next ten years "for the purposes of providing funds for the acquisition, construction, improvement, operation and maintenance of non-motorized public trails and public recreation areas," according to the Kent County Clerk's Office.

The millage, officially referred to as the Non-Motorized Public Trails and Public Recreation Areas Millage, is currently set at 0.4596 mills and would be renewed at the same rate.

According to Plainfield Township, this means homeowners with a $150,000 taxable value have historically paid around $70 a year for the millage, which has amounted to less than $6 a month.

"Together, those contributions over ten years helped create nearly nine miles of non‑motorized trails across the township," the township said on its website. "These trails all connect directly to the White Pine Trail, giving residents safe, easy ways to walk, bike, and explore nature close to home."

WATCH: A proponent of the trail system in Plainfield Township discusses the upcoming millage with FOX 17's Sam Landstra

Funding for trails on the ballot in Plainfield Township

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