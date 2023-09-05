Free preschool enrollment open at Kent ISD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County preschools are now enrolling — for free!

The Kent Intermediate School District (Kent ISD) says children who turn 4 before Dec. 1 may attend preschool at no expense to families.

“Enrollment in affordable, high-quality preschool is one of the best ways to prepare children for success in school and life,” says Director of Early Childhood Ashley Karsten. “We are excited to be able to offer Great Start Readiness Program preschool to more families than ever this year and to expand this program to five full days a week in many areas.”

We’re told most locations hold classes Mondays through Thursdays, with some now offering Friday instruction. Call 616-447-2409 to learn where Friday sessions will be held.

Apply for available openings through Kent ISD’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube