FOX 17's women's health expert talks about effectiveness of weight loss drugs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last week, Oprah aired a special report on the results she's seen using weight loss drugs, and for many people they have been lifesaving.

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have helped many Americans shed pounds and overcome weight-related diseases like obesity, which around two in five adult Americans struggle with.

FOX 17's women's health experts Dr. Diana Bitner and Dr. Celia Egan joined FOX 17 Morning News to talk about these drugs and how they can be lifesaving.

Dr. Bitner says many people have preconceptions about these drugs because of comments like "why don't people just eat less" or "they must not be trying (to lose weight)". This bias extends into the medical and insurance company communities as well.

According to Dr. Celia Egan from "true. Women's Health", says obesity is now formally considered the medical condition it is. She is Board Certified in Obesity Medicine as well as Internal Medicine. Dr. Egan says her goal is to help people safely get healthy and reach her goals.

Facts



Obesity is a medical condition, not a choice

Risk factors include:

Family history of obesity Childhood obesity Family history of diabetes Diabetes in pregnancy Insulin resistance Social determinants of health like conditions we live, learn, work and play

Obesity is treatable

The best treatment depends on the reason(s) behind the cause. The number one goal is patient safety, and the treatment is best offered by physicians or licensed healthcare providers. The medications are powerful and can have serious side effects. They are not suitable to be given out by Medi spas or hair salons. Only medications which are FDA-approved drugs are recommended, not compounded. While they are cheaper, they are not safe and ‘buyer beware’. These drugs can benefit the seller while harming the buyer. There are several classes of drugs to treat obesity. Newest drugs are: Wegovy and Zepbound which are FDA-approved for obesity.



Takeaway Tips



If you have obesity and you have tried everything, please know you are not alone and there is help. You do not have to be defined by your weight. Weight does not equal worth.

Seek help from a trained medical professional and ask for only FDA-approved medication.

WATCH: