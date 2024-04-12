FOX 17 wearing blue for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and on Friday, April 12, you're being asked to wear blue to raise awareness about child sexual abuse and how you can help prevent it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in four girls and one in 20 boys in the United States experience sexual abuse before the age of 18.

The CDC also says many children wait to report or never report child sexual abuse, so those numbers likely underestimate the true impact of the problem.

The impact of this kind of abuse can lead to long-term emotional, psychological and physical consequences for survivors.

The Children's Advocacy Center (CAC) of Kent County also says 99% of children that go to their organization know their abuser.

If a child tells you they've been abused, the CAC of Kent County says it's critical to listen carefully, stay calm and never blame the child.

They add it's good to thank the child for opening up and reassure them of your support.

After that, you should file a report online or call your local law enforcement agency or child protective services.

The CAC also recommends having conversations with your kids about body safety. Normalizing these discussions can help prevent abuse and make it easier for kids to speak up.

