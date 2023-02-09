Fox 17 Morning Show pups predict who wins Super Bowl LVII in 'Puppy Playoff'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Fox 17 Morning Show pups gathered for a 'Puppy Playoff' to determine who will win the 2023 Super Bowl.

Six dogs battled it out on the "gridiron" to predict if the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles would win.

That's why we brought together some of the @FOX17 morning show pups to see who they predict will win this year. Stay tuned from 5-9A this morning to see who they chose 🦴🏈 pic.twitter.com/BjIJ2X3VjV — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) February 9, 2023

The big game took place at The Pack Dog Park in Comstock Park.

Each of the pups represented either the red or blue team, and their goal was to cross into whatever 'endzone' with a ball.

The red team, representing the Kansas City Chiefs, ended up with the win. Final score 3-2.

The prediction is the Kansas City Chiefs will win the 2023 Super Bowl.