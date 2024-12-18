Man accused of threatening Trump campaign event in Walker competent for trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Steve Nauta was deemed competent on Tuesday, say prosecutors.

FOX 17 confirmed the man who falsely levied a threat against President-Elect Donald Trump will stand trial.

Nauta is accused of driving around a barricade outside the Trump campaign event on Friday, according to Walker police. When officers at a checkpoint behind the barricade told him he could not go any further, Nauta held up a bottle, claiming it was C4. He told officers it was the "real deal," according to court documents.

He then sped around the barricade, leading officers on a short pursuit before he stopped his vehicle.

Nauta then got out of the car and pulled out bags of fertilizer, throwing them to the ground. Officers told the court it was an attempt to make the bags look like explosives.

Nauta faces four charges, threat of terrorism, possession of explosives with unlawful intent, fleeing police, and resisting arrest.

If convicted of all charges, he could face up to 42 years in prison and more than $30,000 in fines.

