Four people arrested amid shooting investigation in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police arrested four people after multiple shots were fired inside a Kentwood neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to Carriage Hill Drive, near the intersection of 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue around 1 p.m. on May 5. They found several casings on the ground and bullet holes in objects surround the scene.

No one was hit by a bullet, but one person was hurt when their car was hit by a vehicle involved in the shots that rang out.

Four people, including an undisclosed number of minors, were taken into custody tied to the shots fired.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department's Detective Bureau at (616) 656-6604. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345

