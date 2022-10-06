Former West MI resident accused of sexually assaulting dogs, producing obscene videos

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man from Kent County is accused of sexually assaulting dogs within the last two years.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 claim 25-year-old Lucas Russell Vanwoert produced a series of “animal crush” videos and other graphic material.

Vanwoert allegedly tortured and abused four dogs in a tractor-trailer in the material produced, which we’re told was obtained from a person of interest connected to the case. Authorities say Vanwoert’s face was visible in the video as was a distinctive tattoo on his arm, leading investigators to positively identify him as the potential culprit.

Investigators acquired digital files and correspondence exchanged between Vanwoert and the person of interest, suggesting the offensive material was filmed in November 2020, court documents explain.

GPS data reportedly indicates four separate videos were filmed in West Michigan, where authorities say Vanwoert lived at the time.

We’re told federal agents conducted a search warrant at Vanwoert’s current home in Ohio on Sept. 27, at which three dogs were discovered to be in poor health.

During the search, Vanwoert confessed to committing sexual acts and strangling a dog on a former Grand Rapids employer’s property before putting the dog’s body in a dumpster, according to court documents.

The U.S. District Court – Western District of Michigan says Vanwoert faces four counts of creating animal crush videos and four counts of distributing said material.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube