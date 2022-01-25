Former Rockford officer charged with making a false police report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Rockford public safety officer charged in connection with an Ottawa County crash is now facing a second charge.

Court records show Aaron Sawyer has been charged with making a false report to police on December 9, 2021, which is the same day as the crash in Ottawa County.

The new charge has been filed in Grand Rapids District Court.

His original charge, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, is filed in Ottawa County.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

The crash happened on Baldwin Street near 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

No one was hurt.

At the time of the crash, Sawyer was a police lieutenant in Rockford.

He was placed on administrative leave shortly after the crash and later resigned.

Sawyer is scheduled to be arraigned on the Kent County charge on Wednesday.