Former president of Wyoming High School Band Booster club bound over for embezzlement

WYOMING, Mich. — A former president of the Wyoming High School Band Booster Club has been bound over for embezzlement. FOX 17 recently obtained court documents that show that 40-year-old Crystal Mulero was bound over earlier this month.

Mulero was arraigned in the case on May 11, 2023 in the Wyoming 62-A District Court. She is alleged to have used $35,800 of the school’s band booster program for personal use.

The court documents show that Mulero had access to the band booster’s funds starting in June 2021.

The Wyoming Public School District contacted the Wyoming Department of Public Safety about a suspicious situation involving the band booster club on February 24. After detectives conducted an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Mulero.

A date for Mulero to appear in Circuit Court has not yet been set.

