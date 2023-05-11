President of Wyoming High School Band Boosters charged with embezzlement

WYOMING, Mich. — A former president of the Wyoming High School (WHS) Band Booster Club has been charged with embezzling money from the program, according to Wyoming Public Schools.

The district asserts none of its employees were involved in the alleged crime, adding their business office did not have the means to detect fraudulent activity in the organization’s accounts.

“Fundraising is not a core activity of a public school, so districts frequently rely on parent-led organizations (PTOs, booster clubs, foundations, etc.) to assist students in their efforts to raise money for extracurriculars and experiences outside of core instructional activities,” writes Superintendent Craig Hoekstra. “These organizations work as partners with school districts for the benefit of students, but school districts do not manage the organizations or their funds.”

WPS says it has decided to halt fundraising efforts through conventional means, opting instead to raise money under their business office’s management with regular audits.

That said, the district stresses it is not the end of their boosters programs; it is merely a change to how fundraisers are ran and organized.

The school district extends its gratitude to the Wyoming Police Department for investigating the situation, saying school officials will keep working with police as financial recovery efforts take place.

WPS assures parents that no students will miss out on summer camp as a result of the embezzlement allegations, stating camp will be free for students to attend.

