Wyoming City Manager Curtis Holt plans to retire

WYOMING, Mich. — After leading West Michigan's second largest city, Wyoming City Manager Curtis Holt is announcing his retirement.

Holt has been the city manager since 2000, though he worked as Deputy City Manager for four years before that.

The best part of his job, Holt said, was the people who worked in the city.

"What makes me the most proud is the people that work here and how hard they work and how loyal and dedicated they've been to not only me but to the city council and the citizens of Wyoming, because I do think that's unmatched," Holt told FOX 17.

During his time as city manager for Wyoming, he oversaw the development of three master plans for the city, including Wyoming Imagined, which was approved in 2021. Holt also oversaw the building of several city facilities, including the current City Hall, 62A District Court building, and the Department of Public Safety headquarters. He also oversaw the consolidation of police and fire services into a single Department of Public Safety.

“I’ve had the privilege to work with City Manager Holt for the past 16 years, and he has always been an advocate for the City of Wyoming and our Staff,” said Mayor Pro Tem Sam Bolt. “He is one of the hardest-working people I know, and his commitment to our city and our residents is reflected in the caliber and consistency of his leadership.

Holt's last day will be February 16, 2023.

His plans? "You know, in February, we'll probably go out and see my daughter for a little while, and when we come back, I'll probably fish and play a little golf and try and figure out what's going on."

Meanwhile, Wyoming's City Council will launch a nationwide search for his replacement, with Holt saying he has a lot of trust in the people leading the city.

"We have some really smart people here. I mean, I don't think again, you look around at our department heads the people who are running the city and supervising the city and providing water and sewer inroads and police and fire services. I just think they work hard. They care."

