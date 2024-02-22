Former Lowell school bus driver arrested, charged with child molestation in Indiana

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Kent County man has been taken into custody for an Indiana cold case from 2013.

Matthew Wayne Hare, 51, was detained in Kent County and has since been extradited to Grant County, Indiana, where he was charged with seven counts of child sexual abuse, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

We’re told new information led investigators across multiple states, resulting in Hare’s arrest.

Deputies say there might be additional victims in the case. Those victims are encouraged to reach out to authorities. GCSO notes victims of child molestation have until the age of 31 to report the crime, per Indiana law.

Superintendent Nate Fowler says Hare drove a school bus for Lowell Area Schools from 2017 until 2023, adding he was also a paraprofessional. We're told no one complained about him during his employment and background checks were conducted before he was hired.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube