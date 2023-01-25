Forest Hills Northern student wins 2023 State of the State art contest

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — A West Michigan high school student has been announced as the winner of the 2023 State of the State art contest.

Sydney Kuipers, a junior from Forest Hills Northern High School, was chosen from five student finalists out of hundreds who created artwork around the state.

"I added the state tree, the Eastern White Pine which is the white tailed deer, and then the robin. I'm very excited. It means a lot. I didn't know it was going to be this big a deal. I'm, I'm really proud of myself, and how far I've come with my art," said Sydney Kuipers, the winner of the 2023 State of the State Art Competition.

It will be used as the creative design for the State of the State program cover following the theme 'What Makes Michigan Strong?'.

The contest challenged K-12 students from all over the state.

Kuipers decided to enter after learning about it from her art teachers.

"There were a lot of great entries, but Sydney's pieces just beautiful, and we're so proud of her. I think it really is just absolutely amazing," said Forest Hills Northern High School Art Teacher Kate Silvio Martus.

"Kate and I just looked at each other after she finished, and as art teachers, you know, you kind of have an aha moment when kids finish something and they put something together and just the, the pride you have," said Forest Hills Northern High School Art Teacher Kendra St. Antoine.

It took her just 11 days to create the piece that won over the heart of Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. He announced her as the winner last week.

"We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic talents of students from across the state put on display," said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. "Michigan’s strength comes from all of us working together to improve our communities, expand pathways to opportunity, and move Michigan forward. It’s encouraging to see Michigan’s strengths through these students’ eyes," he said.

Sydney will attend this year's State of the State address in Lansing on Wednesday at 7 p.m.