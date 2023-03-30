Ford International Airport prepared to welcome 150,000+ travelers for spring break

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Spring Break is kicking off for many this week in West Michigan.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport said it's preparing to welcome thousands of travelers heading to their destinations, with the start of the big travel rush on Thursday.

The airport said its official "kick-off" to spring break begins March 30th and runs thru April 11th.

On Thursday, there was a steady flow of passengers all morning long with 12 flights departing before 7 a.m.

The hottest destinations for West Michiganders this year include five Florida locations including Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota, Punta Gorda and St. Pete as well Washington, D.C.

THIS MORNING: Peak Spring Break travel begins today for Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Top destinations include various Florida locations including Tampa and Orlando as well as Washington, D.C. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/Rj5dYHEzSq — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) March 30, 2023

For travelers planning on flying to their destinations, it is important to arrive two hours before scheduled departure, giving you time to park, check-in and go through security before boarding your flight.

Check-in for most airlines closes 45 minutes prior to departure.

The Ford International Airport said it's prepared to welcome more than 150,000 passengers.

"The myth that we are expensive to fly out of is gone. We are tracking on a national average of what the average of a domestic fare is, so that fare is around $400 round-trip domestic. We are tracking at that average," said Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority Chief Operating Officer Alex Peric.

For anyone who is looking to be as prepared as possible, you can download the airport's app "Fly Ford" for parking and security wait time information. You are also encouraged to download your airline's app for updated flight times.

For those wondering, the new terminal at the airport will partially open in June with a grand opening scheduled for early 2024.