Ford Airport adding two more direct flights to southern east coast cities

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There will be more options for travelers who opt to fly from West Michigan's largest airport in 2025. Gerald R. Ford International Airport announced it is adding two more non-stop flights with Allegiant.

The direct flights to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida are scheduled to take off in May 2025. The routes are part of 44 new non-stop flights Allegiant is adding nationwide next year.

For Ford Airport, the new flights will push the list of cities with direct routes from Grand Rapids to more than 30.

“This investment from Allegiant Air further connects West Michigan with the world,” said Tory Richardson, president and CEO of Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. "With the addition of Myrtle Beach and Jacksonville, Allegiant now offers 18 nonstop destinations for our travelers. We’re grateful for their continued partnership and excited for passengers to explore these new locations."

Allegiant is offering some tickets on the new flights for as low as $39.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube