Flooding shuts down section of 28th St in Wyoming

Posted at 5:48 AM, Jul 15, 2024

WYOMING, Mich. — Overnight rain flooded 28th St just east of Division Ave Monday where the road dips beneath the train trestle.

You can see the road is blocked in both directions as towing crews work to pull cars from the water.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flood Advisory has been issued for areas along I-196 between Holland and Grand Rapids; in effect until about 8:45 Monday morning.

National Weather Service Map

We are working to confirm if there were any injuries and will update this article as information is available.

