Floating solar panel system coming to Plainfield Township

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new floating solar panel system will be installed in Plainfield Township.

Township board members approved an agreement last week with White Pine Renewables to build a floating solar panel system at the township's water plant.

The agreement states that White Pine Renewables will install and operate the floating solar panel system at its own expense, while the township will purchase electricity at a reduced cost over the next 35 years.

White Pine says it’s the first of its kind in the U.S. east of the Mississippi River.

Once fully operational, the system is expected to produce enough power for 112 homes annually and could help save the township approximately $2 million over the next 30 years.

It's expected to be in operation by late next year or early 2023.