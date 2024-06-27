Five arrested for stolen car, credit cards, damage to police cruisers

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle and credit card theft, but not before ramming police vehicles and running away.

It happened at the Gaines Township Meijer — An off-duty Kent County Sheriff's Detective noticed suspicious activity Wednesday evening and decided to call it in.

Suspects— ages 16-20— tried to get away when investigators found them in a white car, ramming detectives' vehicles in the process before getting out and running off.

All five were tracked by Kent County Deputies and Kentwood Police using the community's help.

Case information has been sent to the Kent County Prosecutor for review.