Fisherman hospitalized after falling into water at Millennium Park

WALKER, Mich. — Two men were fishing at Millennium Park on Saturday when their weekend trip took a more serious turn.

Around 1 pm on Saturday, a 27-year-old man from Walker was fishing with his friend when he accidentally fell into the water.

His friend and fishing partner pulled him out of the water called 911 for medical help.

The man was taken to the hospital, and the Walker Police Chief said he is instable condition.

Authorities say that the ages and conditions of the fisherman is not available at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update as soon as more information is available.

