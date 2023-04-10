Fire breaks out at Walker apartment complex

WALKER, Mich. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a Walker apartment complex, where authorities say flames broke out in the top floor of a building.

Around 7:20 p.m., the Walker Fire Department were sent to an alarm at 910 Four Mile Road. Soon, a second alarm went off.

FOX 17 sent a crew to the address and saw heavy smoke, and several fire crews, at the Orchards at 4 Mile apartment complex.

Walker Fire Chief David Pelton said a "working structure fire" was spotted in a corner apartment. Crews managed to stop the fire within 45 minutes.

Video of fire

The first round of attack knocked the fire down, Chief Pelton said, just in time to keep from spreading to other buildings.

Everyone was evacuated from the apartments, though some residents may have suffered from smoke inhalation.

Chief Pelton says several pets were also rescued, with a few sent to the animal hospital. As far as he knows, however, he says all pets made it.

"Right now there's an initial damage of four apartments, and we're looking at what, how much extension for water damage," Chief Pelton says.

He says crews are still checking for hotspots, and in the meantime, power will be shut off to the affected section of the building. Red Cross and the apartment management company will work to find housing for those residents.

