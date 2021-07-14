Fire crews looking for person who set fire to mobile home in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fire crews need help finding the person responsible for intentionally setting fire to a mobile home at Southwood Mobile Home Park.

The Dutton Fire Department says Cutlerville fire crews were called to a mobile home fire on Fresno Circle back on June 4.

Investigation into the fire revealed it had been set intentionally.

Anyone with information about the fire and who may have set it is asked to contact Cutlerville or Dutton Fire Departments or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

