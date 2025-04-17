Fire at Comstock Park Commercial Building Not Suspicious

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fire a commercial building in Comstock Park Wednesday evening is not thought to be suspicious, according to the Plainfield Township Fire Department.

The fire damaged the building housing JK Masonry, Inc. and IDI Integrated Distribution, Inc. about 5 p.m. near West River Dr. NE near School St. NE.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing out of the roof after people inside the building reported hearing a boom.

The emergency response became a three-alarm fire and about a quarter of the building’s roof was on fire when crews arrived.

The Walker Police Department also responded and used its drone to help fire fighters and locate hot spots.

The fire was fully extinguished after nearly three hours.

The fire department’s fire marshal division is investigating and hasn’t determined what caused the fire.

“It is not believed to be suspicious,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

At least 50 firefighters from multiple agencies responded.

The fire happened during rush hour in a busy area of Comstock Park. A section of West River Dr. NE was shut down for several hours while crews worked.

No injuries were reported.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube