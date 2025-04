COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Smoke was visible during the Wednesday evening commute near the intersection of West River Drive Northeast at School Street Northeast in Comstock Park.

The plume of smoke was visible from U.S. 131 near LMCU Ballpark.

Flames could be seen coming out of a building in the area.

Several fire trucks were on scene.

FOX17 anchor Josh Berry is on scene and reported West River Drive was blocked off.

