Find the perfect prom dress at Materialeyz pop-ups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Avoid the hassles of online shopping and find your perfect prom dress at a Materialeyz prom dress pop-up, located at convenient locations throughout West Michigan!

The Materialeyz pop-ups have a wide variety of gowns that are high quality, reasonably priced, and all different sizes.

All dresses are priced at $99, $129, and $149

Payment methods - Credit/Debit card only (Venmo upon request), all sales are final.

Upcoming Prom Dress Pop-Ups:

Friday, March 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Howard Miller Community Center in Zeeland.

Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Howard Miller Community Center in Zeeland.

More dates and locations will be announced soon

Connect with Materialeyz on social media:

Facebook Page: @materialeyz - Pop-Up Shop

Instagram Page: @materialeyzpopupdresses

