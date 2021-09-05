'Field of Dreams' corn maze opens up at Caledonia farm

CALEDONIA, Mich. — If you love the movie "Field of Dreams", you'll probably love a fall experience being offered by a West Michigan farm.

Deep Roots Produce in Caledonia is opening up a themed corn maze.

"I’ve had the dream to do the 'Field of Dreams’ maze for a couple of years now," said Deep Roots Produce Owner Stephen McDaniel.

'If you build it, they will come', and the McDaniel's did just that.

Like every fall, the couple gets ready to open their corn maze. Last year, they had an Olympics theme and this year is 'Field of Dreams'.

"The design was thought of and started back in October of 2020. It is a sixth month process to design it and get the field ready for planting and everything," said Deep Roots Produce Owner Liv McDaniel.

Believe it or not, the McDaniel's planned this before they found out of the MLB would be hosting a 'Field of Dreams' game in Iowa.

"We’ve got a full size baseball field with the corn outfield and everything," Stephen McDaniel said. "There are three mazes in there. There is a kids maze which is short. There is an intermediate which is about a mile and a half and then there is an expert maze which is a little over three miles."

In the two more challenging mazes, the McDaniel's have posted six checkpoints throughout where you punch a card to make sure you've gone all the way through.

In addition to the maze, the farm also has other family friendly events like u-pick pumpkins, fresh produce and even a petting zoo.

"We have three alpacas, two sheep, three goats and a free range chicken named Beyonce," Liv said. "They are all friendly and love to be fed, and we have feed cups in the barn with all of the produce too."

Hours vary depending on the day.

They are open:

Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They are located at 8570 84th St SE, Caledonia, MI, 49302.

Click here for a list of events being held at the farm this fall.

