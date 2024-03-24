FEMA to open disaster recovery center in Comstock Park

LANSING, Mich. — FEMA announced a disaster recovery center will operate in Comstock Park this week.

The recovery center is scheduled to be held Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m. at the Henze Community Center, located inside Alpine Township Fire Station #1.

Visit FEMA’s website to find a recovery center near you or learn more about their response to last August’s severe weather.

Apply for disaster relief before April 8 by calling 800-621-3362 or visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

READ MORE: FEMA opens federal grant applications for disaster relief from August storms

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube