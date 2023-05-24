Farmers work to protect crops amid West Michigan frost advisories

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan have a frost advisory in place Wednesday night, so farmers are monitoring the forecast closely to make sure their plants alive.

Farmers protect plants as colder air moves in

FOX 17 talked with Stephen McDaniel, the owner of Deep Roots Produce in Caledonia, who said he and his staff are springing into action.

“Really worried about the tomatoes tonight [Wednesday],” McDaniel said. “We’ll be taking measures and putting some frost cloth over the tomatoes. We won’t protect all of them just because frost cloth is kinda pricey, but we will protect a variety or two of each. Hopefully, we won’t need it but we’re going to take those measures just in case.”

FOX 17

Deep Roots grows eggplant, cucumbers, lettuce and several varieties of tomatoes.

“We’ve got a field about this same size in the back with peppers, onions, we’ll do cantaloupe, watermelon, a little bit of everything,” McDaniel added.

A frost this late in the season is fairly average, according to the National Weather Service. Specifically, Grand Rapids tends to see its latest freeze in mid-to-late April or early May.

