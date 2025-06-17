Family seeks answers after 19-year-old dies from self-harm attempt in Kent County jail

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 19-year-old woman died after harming herself while in an isolation cell at the Kent County jail. Her family is asking for answers on how she was allowed to do that while in custody.

Mya Carlton was being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility when she was discovered unresponsive on June 10. She was taken to the hospital, where she died three days later.

Amber Calvert A photo of Mya Carlton

According to Mya's aunt, Amber Calvert, Mya had been placed in isolation, commonly known as "the hole," before the incident. Calvert said Mya had repeatedly pleaded for access to the jail's mental health unit and had even reached out to family for medical assistance.

"For 30 minutes, she remained unresponsive before efforts were made to revive her," Calvert said in a family statement.

Surveillance footage reviewed by the family showed Mya had access to clothing, which she used to take her own life, according to Calvert.

"This was just not a tragedy. It was negligence," Calvert said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they found Mya unresponsive during a routine check and immediately began CPR and used an AED. Paramedics were able to regain a pulse before she was transported to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said they are conducting an investigation into the incident and are committed to providing safety and security to those at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Mya's family is asking for justice and wants the jail to better protect people facing mental health issues while in custody.

"No one should be left to suffer in silence or ignored until it's too late. Maya's life mattered. Let's ensure her passing leads to reforms that save others," Calvert said.

Mya's family will have a visitation on June 27 from 1-5 PM. Mya did not have any life insurance. To donate to the family's GoFundMe page, click here.

