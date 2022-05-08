Family, friends hold vigil for 2-year-old Noah Jordan

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — A vigil was held for 2-year-old Noah Jordan in Cutlerville Saturday night.

Noah went missing Sunday, May 1. His body was found in a creek the day after.

The vigil was held at Cutler Park, where family and friends gathered to remember a life gone too soon.

“He was very loving,” says Tara Hendee, Noah’s cousin. “He’d love to kick ball, so we would constantly be chasing around the yard.”

Tara says an anonymous donor by the name of Susan donated her burial plot to Noah, adding the family expresses their gratitude for the generous donation.

Click here to leave a message for the family.

RELATED: Community mourns loss of 2-year-old Noah Jordan

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube