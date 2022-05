BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing toddler.

According to deputies, Noah Alan Jordan is almost 2 years old with blond hair and blue eyes and is missing from the 6000 block of Fork Avenue SW — in the area of Division & M-6. The boy was last seen around 11:05 a.m. Sunday wearing pajamas.

Anybody with any information is being asked to call 9-1-1 or contact the Kent Count Sheriff's Office by calling (616) 336-3113.