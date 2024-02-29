Explosions, fire reported by passerby damage Wyoming business

WYOMING, Mich. — A 911 caller reported explosions and flames at a Wyoming business, sending firefighters to Foundations Building Materials around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The Wyoming Fire Department says it took 35 firefighters— their department, plus help from Grand Rapids, Kentwood, and Cutlerville— to bring it under control.

The company sits west of Division Ave, where 52nd St pauses to make room for US-131.

No one was hurt and the cause is still under investigation, but they were able to stop the fire from engulfing the entire warehouse and keep it from spreading to the office area.

Wyoming fire officials want to take this time to remind home and business owners to review fire safety — making sure extinguishers, alarms, and sprinkler systems are regularly inspected and maintained, and keep all doorways and halls clear to allow for safe evacuations when needed.