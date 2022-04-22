Expansion project underway at Godfrey-Lee Public Schools

WYOMING, Mich. —

The band was playing and dirt was flying at Godfrey-Lee Public Schools on Wednesday evening, as community members broke ground on a two-year restoration and expansion project at Lee Middle and High School.

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools is a three-story building that was constructed over 100 years ago.

In 2019, a structural failure triggered a partial roof collapse, and the school community rallied to plan and fund a major renovation.

A $17.9 million bond program was passed in November 2020.

Key features of the expansion project include a new 6,200 square foot media center and a new 4,300 square foot band room, as well as extra classrooms, a new cafeteria, and additional multi-purpose spaces.

The bond program also covers multiple restoration projects, such as classroom renovations, updated technology, improved security systems, and infrastructure touch-ups.

“This project is a testament to our community’s unity and support,” said Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Michael Burde. “Together, we are restoring and improving the school, to ensure it serves our students well for decades to come.”

The groundbreaking ceremony was commemorated by a band performance and a community cook-out.