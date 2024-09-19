Events canceled, sports continue, Friday school undecided says Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — All evening home events have been canceled, says Grandville Superintendent, Roger Bearup, but sports will continue.

The cancellation comes just shy of 12 hours after the school day was canceled for a threat.

From the letter sent to parents: "Out of an abundance of caution, ALL evening home events, practices, and extracurricular activities including Community Education programs and the GEF Kindergarten Tailgate are canceled for tonight, Thursday, September 19, 2024."

Grandville Public Schools

The GEF Kindergarten Tailgate is a huge event put on each year to welcome students to their school career and the Grandville Public Schools community.

"We are diligently working on rescheduling the event and will be sure to update you once we have a date

confirmed," The Grandville Education Foundation (GEF) told FOX 17. "We are committed to creating a fun and memorable event for all our kindergarteners and their families and cannot wait to celebrate with you!

Sporting contests will continue.

As of right now, school being in session for Friday is still in question.