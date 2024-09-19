Grandville Public Schools closed Thursday due to alleged threat

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Public Schools (GPS) is closed Thursday due to a perceived threat.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Roger Bearup says OK2Say informed GPS of a rumor that someone would pull the fire alarm at “Grandville Intermediate” on Thursday to attack students outside of the building.

We’re told there isn’t enough time for a thorough investigation to be conducted by morning, so school will be closed as a precaution.

The closure includes preschool and Treehouse programs. GPS says updates on evening activities will be provided at a later time.

