Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Grandville Public Schools closed Thursday due to alleged threat

Public School Bus
Jenny Kane/AP
A public school bus.
Public School Bus
Posted

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Public Schools (GPS) is closed Thursday due to a perceived threat.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Roger Bearup says OK2Say informed GPS of a rumor that someone would pull the fire alarm at “Grandville Intermediate” on Thursday to attack students outside of the building.

We’re told there isn’t enough time for a thorough investigation to be conducted by morning, so school will be closed as a precaution.

The closure includes preschool and Treehouse programs. GPS says updates on evening activities will be provided at a later time.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.